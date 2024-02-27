A Detailed Analysis Of Iamgold Corp. (IAG)

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the recent trade at $2.78 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The IAG stock price is -20.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 28.42% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.21 million shares.

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IAG stock price touched $2.78. Year-to-date, Iamgold Corp. shares have moved 9.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) have changed 14.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iamgold Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $235.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $200.6 million and $238.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.60% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.80% with a share float percentage of 60.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iamgold Corp. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.97 million shares worth more than $118.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 31.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.52 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 25.59 million shares of worth $55.03 million while later fund manager owns 17.04 million shares of worth $36.65 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.