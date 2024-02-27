-6.25 Fall Turns Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.98M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The CATX stock price is -11.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.00 and 77.78% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CATX stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 7.35%. Year-to-date, Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 123.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) have changed 75.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.