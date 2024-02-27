2.08 Gain Turns Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) has a beta value of 3.32 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The MIGI stock price is -124.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.40 and 78.06% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

Sporting 2.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MIGI stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 9.26%. Year-to-date, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc shares have moved -38.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) have changed -19.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 292.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.81%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.75 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $16.85 million and $7.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -42.10% for the current quarter and 108.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.58% over the past 5 years.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.89% with a share float percentage of 9.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.38 million shares worth more than $2.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Regal Partners Ltd., with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 64344.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 27226.0 shares of worth $20626.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.