17.66% Gain Drives Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (KPRX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.33M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 17.66% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -691.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.46 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Sporting 17.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KPRX stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 32.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed 23.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.