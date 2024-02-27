12.40% Gain Drives NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.28M, closed the recent trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 12.40% during that session. The NRSN stock price is -39.1% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 74.36% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 801.34K shares.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information
Sporting 12.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NRSN stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved 99.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) have changed 53.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.
NRSN Dividends
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 35.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 1.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meitav Investment House Ltd. with over 95000.0 shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Meitav Investment House Ltd. held 0.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 13998.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22157.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.