12.40% Gain Drives NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.28M, closed the recent trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 12.40% during that session. The NRSN stock price is -39.1% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 74.36% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 801.34K shares.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Sporting 12.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NRSN stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved 99.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) have changed 53.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.