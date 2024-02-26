ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA): What Makes The Stock Good?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 5.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 29.13% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -12018.75% off its 52-week high price of $96.95 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting 29.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -11.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed 23.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.