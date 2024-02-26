ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA): What Makes The Stock Good?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 5.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 29.13% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -12018.75% off its 52-week high price of $96.95 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information
Sporting 29.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -11.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed 23.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -84.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.
ZVSA Dividends
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.43% with a share float percentage of 15.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $29552.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12275.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 while later fund manager owns 4076.0 shares of worth $1491.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.