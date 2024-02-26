X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 3.41% Stock Price Incline

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.83M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.41% during that session. The XFOR stock price is -174.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 39.36% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information
Sporting 3.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XFOR stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 11.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have changed 30.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.7.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.55%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 69.68% over the past 5 years.
XFOR Dividends
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.71% with a share float percentage of 60.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 15.96 million shares worth more than $30.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 9.71% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 14.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.07 million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.21% shares in the company for having 5.28 million shares of worth $10.25 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $3.57 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.