X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 3.41% Stock Price Incline

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.83M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.41% during that session. The XFOR stock price is -174.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 39.36% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Sporting 3.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XFOR stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 11.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have changed 30.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.7.