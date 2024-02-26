WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) Shares Have Declined -65.18% Year To Date

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 11.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.37M, closed the last trade at $0.04 per share which meant it -3.78% during that session. The WISA stock price is -12900.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.20 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.70 million shares.

Sporting -3.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WISA stock price touched $0.04 or saw a rise of 31.03%. Year-to-date, WiSA Technologies Inc shares have moved -65.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) have changed -56.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $750k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $650k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $916k and $469k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.10% for the current quarter and 38.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.31% over the past 5 years.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiSA Technologies Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 45882.0 shares worth more than $58270.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder, with the holding of over 20700.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26289.0 and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 45800.0 shares of worth $58166.0 while later fund manager owns 727.0 shares of worth $894.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.