Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.45M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The WIMI stock price is -17.8% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 52.54% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WIMI stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 14.49%. Year-to-date, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR shares have moved 45.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 66.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.