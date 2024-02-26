Will Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 12.17 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.35 per share which meant it 0.42% during that session. The GNS stock price is -1311.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 31.43% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 million shares.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GNS stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 8.04%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Ltd shares have moved -46.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have changed -17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.