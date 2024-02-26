Will Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 12.17 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.35 per share which meant it 0.42% during that session. The GNS stock price is -1311.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 31.43% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 million shares.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information
Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GNS stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 8.04%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Ltd shares have moved -46.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have changed -17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.
Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Genius Group Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.28%, compared to 16.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.10%.
GNS Dividends
Genius Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 11.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.78% with a share float percentage of 3.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Group Ltd having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.50% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73535.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.