Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Future Potential?

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.38M, closed the last trade at $2.62 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The UROY stock price is -43.51% off its 52-week high price of $3.76 and 30.92% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UROY stock price touched $2.62 or saw a rise of 10.27%. Year-to-date, Uranium Royalty Corp shares have moved -2.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed -25.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.