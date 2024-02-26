Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Future Potential?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.63M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.04% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -1515.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information
Sporting 10.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DCFC stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 14.47%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -39.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed 10.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -86.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 131.70%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $427.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.09% over the past 5 years.
DCFC Dividends
Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.17% with a share float percentage of 16.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tritium DCFC Limited having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Varley Holdings Pty Ltd with over 15.67 million shares worth more than $2.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Varley Holdings Pty Ltd held 9.79% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Riverstone Holdings Llc, with the holding of over 7.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and NexPoint Climate Tech Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $20305.0 while later fund manager owns 30000.0 shares of worth $3963.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.