Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Future Potential?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.63M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.04% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -1515.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 million shares.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting 10.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DCFC stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 14.47%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -39.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed 10.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.