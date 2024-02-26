Will 89bio Inc (ETNB) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $11.18 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 5.57% during that session. The ETNB stock price is -105.1% off its 52-week high price of $22.93 and 41.23% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Sporting 5.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ETNB stock price touched $11.18 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, 89bio Inc shares have moved 0.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) have changed 9.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.31.