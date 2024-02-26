Why Should You Consider Adding Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) To Your Portfolio?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 5.39 and has seen 41.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.34B, closed the last trade at $23.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.57 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The MARA stock price is -30.47% off its 52-week high price of $31.30 and 78.62% above the 52-week low of $5.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.49 million shares.

Sporting -2.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MARA stock price touched $23.99 or saw a rise of 16.24%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares have moved 2.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed 53.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 104.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.08%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 107.50% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 218.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.28 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $177.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $28.42 million and $51.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 404.20% for the current quarter and 246.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.62% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 102.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.26% with a share float percentage of 50.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 17.52 million shares worth more than $242.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.16 million and represent 5.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 5.03 million shares of worth $69.69 million while later fund manager owns 4.1 million shares of worth $56.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.