Why Should You Consider Adding Enovix Corporation (ENVX) To Your Portfolio?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $9.77 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.36% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -144.63% off its 52-week high price of $23.90 and 14.74% above the 52-week low of $8.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.19 million shares.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting 2.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ENVX stock price touched $9.77 or saw a rise of 21.71%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved -21.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed -1.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.33.