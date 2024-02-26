Why Should You Consider Adding Auddia Inc (AUUD) To Your Portfolio?

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -19.01% during that session. The AUUD stock price is -862.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and -6.25% below the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 286.89K shares.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Sporting -19.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AUUD stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 30.4%. Year-to-date, Auddia Inc shares have moved -37.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) have changed -26.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 96350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.