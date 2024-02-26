Why Should You Add Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) To Your Portfolio?

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) has seen 18.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 56.23% during that session. The TRNR stock price is -750.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16230.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.64K shares.

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) trade information

Sporting 56.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRNR stock price touched $1.00 or saw a fall of -7.53%. Year-to-date, Interactive Strength Inc shares have moved 16.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) have changed 34.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.