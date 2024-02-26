Why Should You Add Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) To Your Portfolio?

Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) has seen 18.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 56.23% during that session. The TRNR stock price is -750.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16230.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.64K shares.
Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) trade information
Sporting 56.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRNR stock price touched $1.00 or saw a fall of -7.53%. Year-to-date, Interactive Strength Inc shares have moved 16.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) have changed 34.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.
Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Interactive Strength Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.39%, compared to 17.80% for the industry.
TRNR Dividends
Interactive Strength Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 23.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.10% with a share float percentage of 40.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Interactive Strength Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Close Asset Management Ltd with over 24612.0 shares worth more than $21488.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Close Asset Management Ltd held 0.17% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 22402.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19559.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 8129.0 shares of worth $7097.0 while later fund manager owns 6703.0 shares of worth $5852.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.