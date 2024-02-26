Why Should You Add Agenus Inc (AGEN) To Your Portfolio?

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 7.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.22M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it 1.05% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -213.24% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 22.06% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.21 million shares.

Sporting 1.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AGEN stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 16.03%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc shares have moved -17.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed 16.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.71.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agenus Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.23%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 79.20% and 31.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.05 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.66% over the past 5 years.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.86% with a share float percentage of 65.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, Lp with over 30.0 million shares worth more than $48.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Deep Track Capital, Lp held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.49 million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 12.12 million shares of worth $16.72 million while later fund manager owns 9.35 million shares of worth $14.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.