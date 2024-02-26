Why Should Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Be In Your Portfolio?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.21M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it -1.20% during that session. The LICY stock price is -1504.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.58 and 14.63% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LICY stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 16.16%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares have moved -30.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have changed -6.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.