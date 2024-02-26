Why Invest In Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Stock?

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.35M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The SLI stock price is -325.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 2.63% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLI stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 12.31%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd shares have moved -43.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) have changed -12.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.14.