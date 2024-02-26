Why Invest In Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) Stock?

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has a beta value of 3.17 and has seen 6.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.15M, closed the last trade at $6.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -6.79% during that session. The IREN stock price is -56.8% off its 52-week high price of $9.69 and 64.24% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.05 million shares.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information
Sporting -6.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IREN stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 16.15%. Year-to-date, Iris Energy Ltd shares have moved -13.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed 54.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.
Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Iris Energy Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.64%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.
IREN Dividends
Iris Energy Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.30% with a share float percentage of 37.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iris Energy Ltd having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Investment Management Ltd with over 2.63 million shares worth more than $12.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Platinum Investment Management Ltd held 3.92% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 1.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.42 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $3.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $2.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.