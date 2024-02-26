Why Invest In Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) Stock?

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has a beta value of 3.17 and has seen 6.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.15M, closed the last trade at $6.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -6.79% during that session. The IREN stock price is -56.8% off its 52-week high price of $9.69 and 64.24% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.05 million shares.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Sporting -6.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IREN stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 16.15%. Year-to-date, Iris Energy Ltd shares have moved -13.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed 54.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.