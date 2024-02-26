Why Do You Need To Add Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) To Your Portfolio?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) has a beta value of 3.47 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it 1.89% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -1358.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.98 million shares.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HSCS stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares have moved -30.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed -5.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.