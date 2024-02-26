Why Do You Need To Add Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) To Your Portfolio?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) has a beta value of 3.47 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it 1.89% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -1358.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.98 million shares.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information
Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HSCS stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares have moved -30.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed -5.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -81.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,900.00%.
1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.
HSCS Dividends
Heart Test Laboratories Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 16.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.53% with a share float percentage of 1.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heart Test Laboratories Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tradition Wealth Management, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tradition Wealth Management, LLC held 1.36% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.