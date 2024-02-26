Why Do You Need To Add Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) To Your Portfolio?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $7.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -67.61% off its 52-week high price of $11.90 and 55.07% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ULCC stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 11.8%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares have moved 30.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed 36.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.