Why Do You Need To Add Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) To Your Portfolio?

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the recent trade at $15.47 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 7.36% during that session. The FLNC stock price is -102.46% off its 52-week high price of $31.32 and 13.32% above the 52-week low of $13.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

Sporting 7.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FLNC stock price touched $15.47 or saw a rise of 17.58%. Year-to-date, Fluence Energy Inc shares have moved -35.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have changed -26.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluence Energy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 123.33%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and 170.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $594.34 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $941.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.91% over the past 5 years.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.46% with a share float percentage of 108.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluence Energy Inc having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Siemens Ag with over 39.74 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Siemens Ag held 33.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Siemens Pension Trust E.V., with the holding of over 18.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.13 million and represent 15.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $33.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $28.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.