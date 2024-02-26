Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.53M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The KZR stock price is -614.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and 25.56% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 656.68K shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Sporting 5.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KZR stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Kezar Life Sciences Inc shares have moved -4.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) have changed 11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.