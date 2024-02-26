Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.53M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.91% during that session. The KZR stock price is -614.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and 25.56% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 656.68K shares.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information
Sporting 5.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KZR stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Kezar Life Sciences Inc shares have moved -4.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) have changed 11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Kezar Life Sciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.64%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.00% and 3.20% for the next quarter.
3 have an estimated revenue figure of $670k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.80% over the past 5 years.
KZR Dividends
Kezar Life Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 14.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.13% with a share float percentage of 79.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kezar Life Sciences Inc having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 7.17 million shares worth more than $17.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 9.86% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 6.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.9 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 1.88 million shares of worth $4.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $2.39 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.