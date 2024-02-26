When Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Will Be A Good Investment?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $965.30M, closed the last trade at $13.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The ZNTL stock price is -130.65% off its 52-week high price of $31.46 and 29.91% above the 52-week low of $9.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 816.44K shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZNTL stock price touched $13.64 or saw a rise of 6.77%. Year-to-date, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -9.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have changed 3.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.95.