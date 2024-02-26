When Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Will Be A Good Investment?

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $965.30M, closed the last trade at $13.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The ZNTL stock price is -130.65% off its 52-week high price of $31.46 and 29.91% above the 52-week low of $9.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 816.44K shares.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information
Sporting -2.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZNTL stock price touched $13.64 or saw a rise of 6.77%. Year-to-date, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -9.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have changed 3.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.95.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.22%, compared to 15.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -66.20% over the past 5 years.
ZNTL Dividends
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.20% with a share float percentage of 119.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix Capital Management with over 13.96 million shares worth more than $393.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Matrix Capital Management held 19.73% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $298.37 million and represent 14.95% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.65% shares in the company for having 4.0 million shares of worth $112.84 million while later fund manager owns 3.81 million shares of worth $107.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.39% of company’s outstanding stock.