When Will SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) Be Worth Investing In?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) has seen 2.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.97M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -11.61% during that session. The LAES stock price is -1339.39% off its 52-week high price of $28.50 and 54.04% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.52 million shares.
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information
Sporting -11.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAES stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 27.21%. Year-to-date, SEALSQ Corp shares have moved 54.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) have changed 5.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.
SEALSQ Corp (LAES) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -63.74% over the past 6 months.
LAES Dividends
SEALSQ Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders
Insiders own 34.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.61% with a share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SEALSQ Corp having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Optiver Holding B.v. with over 5225.0 shares worth more than $77957.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Optiver Holding B.v. held 0.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1928.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28765.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.