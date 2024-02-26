When Will SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) Be Worth Investing In?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) has seen 2.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.97M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -11.61% during that session. The LAES stock price is -1339.39% off its 52-week high price of $28.50 and 54.04% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.52 million shares.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Sporting -11.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAES stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 27.21%. Year-to-date, SEALSQ Corp shares have moved 54.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) have changed 5.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.