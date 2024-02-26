When Is RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) Going To Be Good Investment?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $299.97M, closed the last trade at $8.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -5.63% during that session. The RAPT stock price is -260.67% off its 52-week high price of $31.45 and 21.33% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 940.08K shares.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Sporting -5.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RAPT stock price touched $8.72 or saw a rise of 66.73%. Year-to-date, RAPT Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -64.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -65.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) have changed -62.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.11.