When Is RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) Going To Be Good Investment?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $299.97M, closed the last trade at $8.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -5.63% during that session. The RAPT stock price is -260.67% off its 52-week high price of $31.45 and 21.33% above the 52-week low of $6.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 940.08K shares.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information
Sporting -5.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RAPT stock price touched $8.72 or saw a rise of 66.73%. Year-to-date, RAPT Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -64.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -65.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) have changed -62.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.11.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that RAPT Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.54%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.40% and -7.90% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.49% over the past 5 years.
RAPT Dividends
RAPT Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.78% with a share float percentage of 105.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RAPT Therapeutics Inc having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.84 million shares worth more than $33.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 11.17% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 3.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.77 million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 2.02 million shares of worth $17.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $10.47 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.49% of company’s outstanding stock.