When Is CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Going To Be Good Investment?

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $402.91M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.04% during that session. The COMM stock price is -357.37% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and 29.47% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Sporting -1.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COMM stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, CommScope Holding Company Inc shares have moved -32.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have changed -21.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.