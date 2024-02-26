Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.05 per share which meant it -2.38% during that session. The INPX stock price is -3200.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.49 million shares.

Sporting -2.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INPX stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 3.85%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved -19.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed -13.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.68% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 million and $15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and -69.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 92.88% over the past 5 years.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.18% with a share float percentage of 2.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inpixon having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $41255.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25516.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $41133.0 while later fund manager owns 8957.0 shares of worth $1791.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.