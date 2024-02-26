When Does U Power Ltd (UCAR) Become A Good Investment?

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) has seen 79.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.94M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 13.64% during that session. The UCAR stock price is -93650.0% off its 52-week high price of $75.00 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.37 million shares.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Sporting 13.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UCAR stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 26.13%. Year-to-date, U Power Ltd shares have moved -59.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) have changed -33.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.