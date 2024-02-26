When Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Will Be A Good Investment?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 4.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The BRSH stock price is -20900.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.60 million shares.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Sporting -4.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BRSH stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 43.18%. Year-to-date, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares have moved -58.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have changed -49.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.