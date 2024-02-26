What Is So Great About Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)?

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $448.26M, closed the recent trade at $4.45 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.60% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -10.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.92 and 50.11% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 million shares.

Sporting 3.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JMIA stock price touched $4.45 or saw a rise of 6.51%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved 26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed 50.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 52.05% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.52 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.40% for the current quarter and -11.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.53% over the past 5 years.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 21 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.90% with a share float percentage of 16.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies Ag ADR having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 9.37 million shares worth more than $32.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.79 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.65% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $18.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $2.18 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.