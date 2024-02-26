What Are The Chances Of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Being A Good Investment?

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.14M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The ORGN stock price is -938.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.19 and 4.0% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ORGN stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 13.28%. Year-to-date, Origin Materials Inc shares have moved -40.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) have changed -18.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.