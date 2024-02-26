What Are The Chances Of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) Being A Good Investment?

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.22M, closed the recent trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.20% during that session. The EBS stock price is -381.27% off its 52-week high price of $14.39 and 52.51% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Sporting 9.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EBS stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares have moved 24.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 91.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have changed 60.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.81.