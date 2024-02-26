What Are The Chances Of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) Being A Good Investment?

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.22M, closed the recent trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.20% during that session. The EBS stock price is -381.27% off its 52-week high price of $14.39 and 52.51% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information
Sporting 9.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EBS stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares have moved 24.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 91.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have changed 60.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.81.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -77.58%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.70% and 93.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.80%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $293.53 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $185.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
EBS Dividends
Emergent Biosolutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.67% with a share float percentage of 82.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emergent Biosolutions Inc having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.23 million shares worth more than $67.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 17.82% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 6.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.94 million and represent 13.11% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.46% shares in the company for having 4.9 million shares of worth $22.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $10.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.