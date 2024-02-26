Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Nuwellis Inc

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The NUWE stock price is -1290.16% off its 52-week high price of $8.48 and 36.07% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 946.52K shares.

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NUWE stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 22.67%. Year-to-date, Nuwellis Inc shares have moved 5.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) have changed 12.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nuwellis Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.51%, compared to 12.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.20% and 78.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.55 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.34 million and $1.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.00% for the current quarter and 26.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 84.19% over the past 5 years.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.87% with a share float percentage of 4.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuwellis Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 24097.0 shares worth more than $64820.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 10404.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27986.0 and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 24097.0 shares of worth $64820.0 while later fund manager owns 599.0 shares of worth $1587.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.