Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Cybin Inc

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.66M, closed the recent trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.67% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -111.43% off its 52-week high price of $0.74 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 million shares.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting -6.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CYBN stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc shares have moved -14.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) have changed -3.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.