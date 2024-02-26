Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Lower

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $372.70M, closed the recent trade at $3.04 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.88% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -134.87% off its 52-week high price of $7.14 and 14.8% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.88 million shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting 2.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASTS stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 13.39%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc shares have moved -49.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed 2.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.