Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Lower

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $372.70M, closed the recent trade at $3.04 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.88% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -134.87% off its 52-week high price of $7.14 and 14.8% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.88 million shares.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information
Sporting 2.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASTS stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 13.39%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc shares have moved -49.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed 2.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that AST SpaceMobile Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.07%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 34.80% for the next quarter.
ASTS Dividends
AST SpaceMobile Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.19% with a share float percentage of 30.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AST SpaceMobile Inc having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.66 million shares worth more than $17.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.28% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.45 million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $9.02 million while later fund manager owns 2.48 million shares of worth $7.51 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.