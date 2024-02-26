Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) Lower

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The ATNF stock price is -1442.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATNF stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 24.0%. Year-to-date, 180 Life Sciences Corp shares have moved -11.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) have changed -12.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.