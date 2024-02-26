Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Upper

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.51M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The FTCI stock price is -616.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.87 and 48.15% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 998.91K shares.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FTCI stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 19.4%. Year-to-date, FTC Solar Inc shares have moved -22.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) have changed 1.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.46.