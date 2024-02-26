Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags AXT Inc (AXTI) Lower

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.14M, closed the recent trade at $3.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The AXTI stock price is -26.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 50.65% above the 52-week low of $1.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

Sporting -0.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AXTI stock price touched $3.83 or saw a rise of 21.03%. Year-to-date, AXT Inc shares have moved 59.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) have changed 43.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

AXT Inc (AXTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AXT Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 70.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.47%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.50% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.14 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $19.41 million and $18.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.80% for the current quarter and 14.20% for the next.

AXTI Dividends

AXT Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.66% with a share float percentage of 57.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AXT Inc having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.64 million shares worth more than $9.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.43 million and represent 4.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 1.5 million shares of worth $5.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.18 million shares of worth $4.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.