Wall Street Was Disappointed By Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY)’s -0.67% Stock Price Decline

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) has a beta value of 6.89 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the recent trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The PGY stock price is -89.93% off its 52-week high price of $2.83 and 47.65% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.94 million shares.

Sporting -0.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PGY stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have moved 7.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed 31.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 550.00%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $228.31 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $238.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $186.64 million and $195.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.30% for the current quarter and 22.00% for the next.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.60% with a share float percentage of 56.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. with over 98.11 million shares worth more than $144.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. held 18.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 21.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.67 million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $2.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $1.43 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.