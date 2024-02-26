Wall Street Was Disappointed By DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO)’s -2.93% Stock Price Decline

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.91M, closed the last trade at $3.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The DCGO stock price is -226.89% off its 52-week high price of $10.82 and 16.01% above the 52-week low of $2.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

Sporting -2.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DCGO stock price touched $3.31 or saw a rise of 14.25%. Year-to-date, DocGo Inc shares have moved -40.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) have changed -7.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DocGo Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.76%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $194.21 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $196.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $108.78 million and $111.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78.50% for the current quarter and 76.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -61.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.07%.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.69% with a share float percentage of 66.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocGo Inc having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.03 million shares worth more than $56.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.75 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 2.84 million shares of worth $23.86 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 million shares of worth $23.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.