Volcon Inc (VLCN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) has a beta value of -0.88 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.26M, closed the last trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -16.50% during that session. The VLCN stock price is -44141.57% off its 52-week high price of $393.75 and -10.11% below the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 754.53K shares.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Sporting -16.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VLCN stock price touched $0.89 or saw a rise of 30.47%. Year-to-date, Volcon Inc shares have moved -80.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) have changed -83.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.