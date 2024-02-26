Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Is Up 0.13%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77B, closed the recent trade at $37.47 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -3.23% off its 52-week high price of $38.68 and 77.9% above the 52-week low of $8.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VKTX stock price touched $37.47 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 101.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed 74.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.