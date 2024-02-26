Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Is Up 0.13%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77B, closed the recent trade at $37.47 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -3.23% off its 52-week high price of $38.68 and 77.9% above the 52-week low of $8.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information
Sporting 0.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VKTX stock price touched $37.47 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 101.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed 74.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.
Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 175.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.08%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.00% and -47.40% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.89% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -24.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.
VKTX Dividends
Viking Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.25% with a share float percentage of 83.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.98 million shares worth more than $242.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.97% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.77 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 3.31 million shares of worth $45.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.88 million shares of worth $39.83 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.