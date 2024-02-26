Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 14.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.69M, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 16.29% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -604.17% off its 52-week high price of $47.25 and 72.13% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.90 million shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Sporting 16.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VTYX stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have moved 171.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 168.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed 242.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.