Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 14.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.69M, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 16.29% during that session. The VTYX stock price is -604.17% off its 52-week high price of $47.25 and 72.13% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.90 million shares.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information
Sporting 16.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VTYX stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have moved 171.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 168.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) have changed 242.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.04%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.20% and -27.90% for the next quarter.
VTYX Dividends
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.84% with a share float percentage of 94.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventyx Biosciences Inc having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 4.27 million shares worth more than $28.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 7.22% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.6 million and represent 6.46% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.99% shares in the company for having 2.35 million shares of worth $15.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.72 million shares of worth $11.55 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.