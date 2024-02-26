Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) Shares Have Inclined 18.51% Year To Date

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.83M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 15.76% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -173.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.86K shares.

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Sporting 15.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TOUR stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corp ADR shares have moved 18.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed 18.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.