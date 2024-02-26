Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) Shares Have Inclined 18.51% Year To Date

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.83M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 15.76% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -173.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 213.86K shares.
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information
Sporting 15.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TOUR stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corp ADR shares have moved 18.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed 18.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.
Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -41.10% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.84% over the past 5 years.
TOUR Dividends
Tuniu Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.12% with a share float percentage of 15.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corp ADR having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.52 million shares worth more than $7.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 38.03% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.53 million and represent 23.08% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 10.83% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $2.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.23 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.