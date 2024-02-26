Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of -0.51 and has seen 14.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -25.96% during that session. The TGL stock price is -3900.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and -16.67% below the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.86 million shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Sporting -25.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGL stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, Treasure Global Inc shares have moved -33.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -37.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.