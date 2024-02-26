TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.17M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.62% during that session. The TCON stock price is -1188.24% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

Sporting -7.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TCON stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 10.62%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -5.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed -6.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.