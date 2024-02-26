ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45M, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -25.56% during that session. The THMO stock price is -755.13% off its 52-week high price of $6.67 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.36K shares.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Sporting -25.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the THMO stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 37.6%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc shares have moved 30.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed 107.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 13120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.