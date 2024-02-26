ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45M, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -25.56% during that session. The THMO stock price is -755.13% off its 52-week high price of $6.67 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.36K shares.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information
Sporting -25.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the THMO stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 37.6%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc shares have moved 30.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed 107.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 13120.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.73%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.68 million and $2.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.70% for the current quarter and 47.70% for the next.
THMO Dividends
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.76% with a share float percentage of 6.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 50004.0 shares worth more than $64005.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. held 2.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 35419.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45336.0 and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 35419.0 shares of worth $45336.0 while later fund manager owns 1538.0 shares of worth $1999.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.